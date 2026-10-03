Kazakhstan pins deeper Germany partnership on Berlin deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The agreements reached in Berlin open up new opportunities to deepen the Kazakh-German strategic partnership and implement joint projects in priority areas, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a congratulatory message to German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Germany’s Unity Day.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, Tokayev congratulated Steinmeier and Merz on Germany’s national holiday, noting that the day symbolizes the country’s resilience and creative strength, as well as its confident progress toward prosperity.

The President also expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his recent official visit to Germany and highly praised the substantive talks held in Berlin.

Tokayev wished Steinmeier and Merz success in their responsible state activities, and the people of friendly Germany well-being and prosperity.

Tokayev’s official visit to Germany took place from September 29 to October 1, 2026.

During the visit, Kazakhstan and Germany signed more than 30 commercial documents worth $2 billion. The visit also included the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Berlin and the Kazakh-Bavarian Technology Forum in Munich, which brought together business, industrial and technology leaders.

As part of the visit, Kazakhstan and Germany agreed on a joint roadmap for industrial, technological and raw materials cooperation for 2026-2028, with a focus on critical raw materials, joint production and sustainable supply chains.

Kazakhstan also proposed forming a portfolio of joint projects with Germany to modernize its energy infrastructure.