MultiBank Group plans regional office in Kazakhstan, eyes $30-40M investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. MultiBank Group plans to open a regional office in Kazakhstan and create new jobs as part of its expansion into the country’s digital assets market, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development announced today.

The ministry and MEX Group Worldwide Limited (MultiBank Group, UAE) signed a memorandum of cooperation in digital assets and distributed ledger technology on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Gizzat Baitursynov and MultiBank Group Chief Commercial Officer Marc Aspinall.

"Under the memorandum, the parties will cooperate in several areas, including providing expert support to government agencies in developing digital asset regulations, developing the digital asset and distributed ledger technology market, working with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on a regional crypto hub, applying blockchain technology to public services, and implementing educational projects to improve citizens’ financial and technological literacy", the ministry said.

As part of the cooperation, MultiBank Group also plans to invest between $30 million and $40 million in Kazakhstan, including in the opening of a regional office and the development of the digital assets market, according to the ministry.

Headquartered in Dubai, MultiBank Group operates under the supervision of more than 18 regulators and serves over 2 million clients across more than 100 countries.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.