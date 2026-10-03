Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan review bilateral cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation at a meeting between FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin and newly appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Tajikistan Nazarali Aripov in Dushanbe on October 2, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place on the occasion of Aripov presenting copies of his credentials to Muhriddin.

"On October 2, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Tajikistan, Nazarali Aripov, on the occasion of presenting copies of his credentials. During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were discussed," the statement said.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin wished the newly appointed Kyrgyz ambassador success in his diplomatic activities in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the appointment of a new ambassador comes as the two neighboring Central Asian countries continue diplomatic engagement on a range of bilateral issues. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan maintain official channels for political dialogue and cooperation, with relations covering areas including trade and economic ties, transport, energy, border-related issues and humanitarian contacts.

Diplomatic exchanges between the two countries also provide a framework for discussing practical areas of cooperation and maintaining regular communication between government institutions. The work of ambassadors and foreign ministries remains an important part of this process, particularly in facilitating contacts between the two sides and supporting the implementation of agreements reached at the intergovernmental level.

The meeting in Dushanbe marked one of the initial official engagements of Aripov in his capacity as Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Tajikistan.