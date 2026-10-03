Rapid AI adoption to boost Kazakhstan’s global value-chain integration - IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Rapid AI adoption is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan’s integration into regional and global value chains and enhance competitiveness, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its report Harnessing Artificial Intelligence’s Potential in the Middle East and Central Asia.

According to the Fund, Kazakhstan has moved beyond early digitalization initiatives, such as e-government, toward a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) strategy based on the Concept for Artificial Intelligence Development for 2024-2029.

“The National AI Strategy will cover governance, infrastructure, human capital development, and public policy, to position Kazakhstan as a regional digital hub,” the IMF said.

The Fund noted that Kazakhstan has established a dedicated governance framework for AI, including a new law, ministry, and advisory council. The AI Law, which entered into force on January 18, 2026, provides the basic legal framework for AI, including the classification of systems by risk level and standards for safety, transparency and privacy.

The IMF also highlighted Kazakhstan’s investment in AI-related human capital. In 2026, the government allocated nearly 10 billion tenge (about $23 million) to 62 AI projects implemented through research institutions and universities. The government aims to train about 1 million people in AI skills over the coming years.

AI applications are being introduced across most sectors of the economy, the Fund said. In the extractive sector, AI is used for predictive analytics, resource monitoring and operational automation, while utilities are developing AI tools for predictive maintenance and more efficient energy distribution.

Recent IMF research found that Kazakhstan is ahead of most emerging markets and low-income countries in terms of AI preparedness, although gaps remain compared with advanced economies, particularly in regulation and innovation.

Kazakhstan ranked 60th out of 195 countries in the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index, up from 76th a year earlier, making it the leading country in Central Asia, according to the report.