Kazakhstan, Belarus agree to boost exchange-based trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. On the sidelines of a meeting of the Belarusian-Kazakh Business Council in Minsk, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) and the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber have agreed to step up efforts to involve Kazakh businesses in exchange trading with Belarusian companies.

According to the BUCE press service, the agreement was reached during a meeting between BUCE Head of Foreign Economic Activity Yaroslav Kovalchuk and Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber Murat Karimsakov.

The two organizations will focus on promoting exchange trading instruments among Kazakh exporters and importers, organizing business events and identifying new promising commodities that are in demand in the markets of both countries.

Particular attention will be paid to simplifying access to BUCE for small and medium-sized enterprises, for which exchange trading can provide an additional channel for selling locally produced goods abroad.

“Our task is not simply to increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus, but to make trade more predictable and transparent. These are precisely the opportunities provided by the exchange platform, which has an objective pricing mechanism, common rules for all participants and a number of instruments designed to minimize risks. Therefore, we intend to systematically inform Kazakh businesses about the advantages of working through the Belarusian exchange, including by organizing online seminars and business missions,” Karimsakov said.

Kovalchuk, in turn, highlighted growing interest among Kazakh companies in exchange trading and outlined priorities for cooperation with the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber.

“Throughout 2026, we have seen sustained growth in the activity of Kazakh participants. In the first nine months, the value of transactions between Belarusian and Kazakh companies already exceeded $45 million, which is one and a half times higher than in the same period last year,” Kovalchuk said.

He added that cooperation with the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber would allow the sides to organize targeted presentations of exchange trading instruments for companies from specific sectors with confirmed interest in the Belarusian market.

“This will significantly increase the effectiveness of our work with the Kazakh business community,” Kovalchuk said.

According to BUCE, Kazakhstan ranks among the top 10 countries by the number of companies accredited to participate in exchange trading. There are currently 228 Kazakh business entities accredited on the exchange, 27 of which joined the platform this year.