Azerbaijan and Iran discuss development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi discussed development of bilateral relations during a phone call today.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, during the call, Bayramov expressed his deep condolences to Araghchi over the death of his sister and wished patience to the bereaved family and relatives.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

They also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and security issues. The sides stressed the importance of ensuring regional peace, stability and security, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding opportunities for regional cooperation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Iran established diplomatic relations on March 12, 1992. The two neighboring countries maintain cooperation in trade, economy, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and humanitarian fields, underpinned by historical and cultural ties. A State Commission for economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation has operated since 1992, and more than 140 bilateral documents have been signed. Recent years have seen progress on joint infrastructure projects, including bridges and railway terminals along the shared border, as well as growing transit cooperation within the International North-South Transport Corridor.