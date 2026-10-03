President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Korea

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Korea are based on friendship, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation. We attach great importance to the steady expansion of our relations with Korea.

I believe that through our joint efforts, we will achieve further strengthening of the traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Korea, our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea," the letter reads.