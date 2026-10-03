Olive Festival to be held on Baku Boulevard (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan is currently in the olive harvesting season. Against this backdrop, an Olive Festival will be held at the Seaside National Park.

The festival, scheduled for October 23–25, will offer visitors a selection of delicious products, live music, art displays and a memorable atmosphere for family leisure.

The main goal of the event is to promote Azerbaijan’s centuries-old olive-growing traditions, showcase and support local producers, and contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.

The festival will be held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with “Absheron Olive Gardens” and “Olivea” serving as sponsors of the olive products.

Olives, an integral part of Azerbaijani tables and a symbol of abundance and prosperity, will be the central theme of the event. Various producers will showcase olives and olive products in pavilions set up across the festival grounds. The event will provide an opportunity to highlight the work of olive growers, olive-growing traditions and locally produced goods.

Holding the festival at the Seaside National Park, one of the favorite walking destinations for both local and international visitors, will also give a wider audience an opportunity to discover olives and olive products.

An engaging cultural and entertainment program will also be held on the Boulevard during the festival. Admission to the three-day festival, as well as access to entertainment and concert programs, will be free of charge.