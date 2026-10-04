Azerbaijan marks 6th anniversary of Jabrayil's liberation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Six years have passed since the liberation of Jabrayil city from occupation.

As a result of the Azerbaijani Army's counteroffensive launched on September 27, Jabrayil city was liberated from occupation on October 4.

On the first day of the fighting, the Azerbaijani Army broke through the front, forcing the opposing forces to retreat. Over the following days, many villages in the Jabrayil district were liberated.

On October 4, President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced in an address to the nation that Jabrayil city had been liberated.

In his address, the President noted that, along with Jabrayil city, nine more villages in the district – Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Yukhari Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Dejal, Mahmudlu and Jafarabad – had also been liberated.

Jabrayil became the first district to be liberated during the 44-day Patriotic War. A significant amount of the opposing forces' personnel and military equipment was destroyed during the Jabrayil operation. October 4 went down in history as the day of Jabrayil's liberation.

The "For the Liberation of Jabrayil" medal was established in Azerbaijan.

By order of President Ilham Aliyev, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who participated in combat operations to liberate the Jabrayil district and demonstrated personal courage and bravery were awarded the "For the Liberation of Jabrayil" medal.

By another order of President Ilham Aliyev, October 4 was designated as Jabrayil City Day.

The Jabrayil district was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on August 23, 1993. During the occupation, the city of Jabrayil and its villages were destroyed, while cultural, historical and religious monuments and cemeteries were damaged or destroyed, according to Azerbaijani authorities.