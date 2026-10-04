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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 4

Iran News 4 October 2026 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 4
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 4.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 3.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,757,542 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,978,132 rials. On October 3, the euro was priced at 1,972,776 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 4

Rial on October 3

1 US dollar

USD

1,757,542

1,752,285

1 British pound

GBP

2,327,059

2,318,133

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,120,953

2,112,941

1 Swedish króna

SEK

175,130

174,534

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

182,621

182,010

1 Danish krone

DKK

264,556

263,929

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,249

18,227

1 UAE Dirham

AED

478,568

477,137

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,690,584

5,674,051

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

634,573

632,784

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,113,596

1,110,341

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

223,976

223,302

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,571,854

4,555,538

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,233,345

1,229,287

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

987,063

983,166

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,674

105,061

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,773

35,655

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,052

20,989

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

482,841

481,397

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

134,141

133,748

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,406

14,361

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,221,652

1,218,185

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

468,678

467,276

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,674,314

4,660,332

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,3674,026

1,368,987

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,428,313

1,425,003

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

53,152

52,983

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

837

835

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,140,043

1,138,683

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

274,475

273,669

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

262,102

261,318

100 Thai baht

THB

5,255,966

5,217,095

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

430,202

428,955

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,308,363

1,301,698

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,478,903

2,471,488

1 euro

EUR

1,978,132

1,972,776

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

391,840

390,058

1 Georgian lari

GEL

675,230

675,058

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

98,146

97,768

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,079

27,152

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

583,610

580,804

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,032,869

1,030,762

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,808,717

2,801,563

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

190,651

190,246

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

500,340

499,271

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,032

2,025

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,978,132 rials and $1 costs 1,757,542.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,68-2,71 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,02-3,05 million rials.

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