BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have discussed improving vehicle movement through the Farap-Alat international road checkpoint, with a focus on cross-border freight transportation procedures, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reported.

The issues were discussed at an interagency working meeting held via videoconference on November 26, bringing together representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries.

The Turkmen delegation included officials from the Ministry of Automobile Transport, the State Customs Service, the State Migration Service and the State Border Service. Uzbekistan was represented by officials from the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Transport and the Border Troops of the State Security Service.

The discussions focused on practical arrangements for international road freight transportation, including procedures for changing tractor units, the use of permits for international road transport, visa arrangements for drivers and the collection of relevant fees.

The parties also discussed how to make more effective use of the increased capacity of the modernized Farap Road Customs Post, according to the press release.

Following the meeting, the sides reached positive decisions on several issues and confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation to improve the checkpoint's operations and further develop bilateral ties.