BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Members of the “Peace Bridge” initiative group met with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan on November 27, 2026.

The information was confirmed in a Friday statement by the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform.

To note, the fifth meeting under the "Peace Bridge" initiative began on November 26. A total of 60 representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society are taking part in the event.

The roundtable focuses on the peace agenda agreed at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

To note, the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform was established to strengthen trust and foster sustained dialogue between representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society. Within the framework of the platform, the sides hold regular meetings to discuss issues such as the peace process, regional security, and the role of the media and civil society.

The first meeting took place in Yerevan on October 21-22, 2025, setting out the main areas of dialogue. Another key meeting was held in Baku on November 21-22, 2025, bringing together experts and NGO representatives from both countries.

The most recent meeting took place in Gabala on April 10-12. Discussions focused on promoting dialogue and direct contacts between representatives of civil society in the two countries.