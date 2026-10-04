Uzbekistan’s power generation rises 8.7% to 62.8B kWh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Uzbekistan generated 62.8 billion kWh of electricity in January-August 2026, up 5 billion kWh, or 8.7%, from the same period a year earlier.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of generation, producing 44.5 billion kWh during the eight-month period. Large-scale solar and wind power plants generated 9.1 billion kWh, while hydropower plants produced 6.2 billion kWh.

Small-scale rooftop solar installations generated 2.3 billion kWh, while block stations accounted for 689.3 million kWh.

Electricity consumption reached 61.4 billion kWh in January-August, increasing by 3.6 billion kWh, or 6.2%, year on year.

Uzbekistan also exported 3.1 billion kWh of electricity during the period, up 753 million kWh, or 31.7%, from a year earlier. At the same time, electricity imports fell to 1.7 billion kWh, down 669.8 million kWh, or 28%, year on year.

Electricity generation accelerated further in August. The country produced 8.4 billion kWh during the month, an increase of 1.1 billion kWh, or 14.4%, from August 2025.

Electricity consumption also rose in August, reaching 8.4 billion kWh, up 953.9 million kWh, or 12.7%, year on year.

According to Trend’s calculations, thermal power plants accounted for approximately 70.9% of Uzbekistan’s total electricity generation in January-August, while large solar and wind plants represented 14.5% and hydropower 9.9%. Rooftop solar accounted for about 3.7%, with block stations contributing approximately 1.1%. Total generation exceeded domestic consumption by 1.4 billion kWh, equivalent to about 2.3% of consumption. Electricity exports were approximately 1.8 times larger than imports, with the difference between exports and imports reaching 1.4 billion kWh. The increase in August generation of 14.4% was 5.7 percentage points higher than the 8.7% growth recorded for the January-August period.