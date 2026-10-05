World Bank spotlights Turkmenbashi port’s performance for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Turkmenistan brought utilization of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport close to half of its capacity in 2025.

The figure was reflected in the World Bank report "Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor."

According to the report, the port’s utilization increased to 43% by the end of 2025 from 19% in 2023, while its installed capacity accounts for 17 million tons and 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

Compared with 2023, the increase to 43% represents a rise of 24 percentage points, while the utilization level more than doubled, according to Trend’s calculations. In tonnage terms, the increase to 43% represents an additional approximately 4.1 million tons of annualized capacity utilization.

Additionally, the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan has earlier said that the growth in 2025 was supported by increased cargo flows along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan multimodal corridor and the China-Europe route.

Meanwhile, the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC), also known as the Middle Corridor, is a multimodal trade route connecting East Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. The corridor includes rail, maritime and road connections and links countries along the route with each other and with global markets.

Turkmenistan is among the countries forming the TCTC network, alongside Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. For Turkmenistan, the route provides connections between its railway network, the Port of Turkmenbashi and Caspian maritime links.