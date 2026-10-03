Turkish President attends opening of new transport interchange on Azerbaijan Boulevard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening of a new transport interchange on Azerbaijan Boulevard.

The opening took place during the Turkish president’s visit to Şanlıurfa, where the “Technofest Southeast” festival is being held.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ankara Rashad Aslanov also attended the opening ceremony.

The new interchange is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Sanliurfa and reduce travel time between the city center and GAP Airport.

Azerbaijan Boulevard provides access to Sanliurfa’s new city hospital, which has a capacity of 2,000 beds. The boulevard is 2.5 kilometers long.