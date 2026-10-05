Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Nakkaş Holding seek new opportunities in minerals

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Uzbekistan and Turkish company Nakkaş Holding discussed potential joint investment projects in mining and geology, including geological exploration, mineral resource development and the construction of modern processing facilities during the talks held on Oct. 3 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining Industry and Geology B. Islamov and a Nakkaş Holding delegation led by CEO M. Islamoglu.

The sides discussed opportunities for Nakkaş Holding to participate in geological exploration at prospective areas in Uzbekistan and contribute to expanding the country’s mineral resource base.

Particular attention was also paid to developing modern mineral processing facilities and involving industrial waste and mine tailings in processing activities.

The discussions form part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract international investment and modern technologies into the mining and geological sector and to increase the processing of mineral resources within the country.

The development of Uzbekistan’s geology and mining industry is strategically important for expanding the country’s mineral resource base, attracting foreign investment and increasing domestic processing capacity. Greater geological exploration can help identify new deposits, while modern mining and processing technologies can support higher-value production, strengthen industrial supply chains and improve the efficient use of mineral resources.