Uzbekistan, Japan advance $3M project to modernize gas distribution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Uzbekistan’s Hududgaztaminot and Japan’s ITO Corporation are advancing a $3 million project to modernize Uzbekistan’s gas distribution infrastructure, with Japan planning to provide 90 modern gas distribution stations to the country on a grant basis this year, was noted during the meeting held today in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Hududgaztaminot.

Specialists are currently assessing locations where the new gas distribution stations will be installed. The assessment covers the technical condition of existing gas networks, installation requirements and measures needed to ensure the safe commissioning and operation of the equipment.

Uzbek and Japanese specialists are also discussing technical requirements and recommendations for installing the new equipment.

“The introduction of modern gas distribution stations will help improve gas pressure regulation, increase the reliability of the supply system and expand opportunities for stable and safe natural gas supplies to consumers,” Hududgaztaminot said.

The 90 gas distribution stations, with a combined value of $3 million, are expected to improve the reliability of gas supplies in the regions and support more efficient use of energy resources.

Additionally, the project reflects broader cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in introducing advanced technologies and international expertise into Uzbekistan’s energy infrastructure.

Modernizing gas distribution infrastructure is particularly important for improving the efficiency and reliability of energy supply, as upgraded distribution facilities can help regulate pressure, reduce operational risks and strengthen the stability of networks serving residential and industrial consumers.