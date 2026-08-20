Kazakhstan completes 91% of preparations for winter gas supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Kazakhstan has prepared 91% of its gas distribution infrastructure for the upcoming 2026-2027 heating season, with preparations covering 77,000 km of gas distribution networks, the Ministry of Energy said.

The networks and related gas infrastructure are operated by QazaqGaz Aimaq, which is carrying out a comprehensive program to ensure reliable and uninterrupted gas supplies during the winter period.

During the summer, QazaqGaz Aimaq, together with Intergas Central Asia, municipal services, regional housing and utilities authorities and major industrial companies, is conducting scheduled maintenance and preventive work across the gas distribution system.

As of August 20, current repairs of gas distribution and gas regulation stations have been completed by 92%, while repairs of cabinet and block-type gas regulation stations have reached 93%.

The inspection of gas pipelines using specialized equipment has been completed by 96%, while maintenance of shut-off devices stands at 84%.

"In 2026, QazaqGaz Aimaq is also implementing additional measures to address factors contributing to declining gas pressure and reduce the risk of emergencies across the distribution network. A total of 227 such measures are planned, of which 206, or 91%, have already been completed", the ministry said.

The measures include connecting gas pipelines into loops, with 93% completed; installing additional gas regulation units, at 90%; replacing pressure regulators, at 90%; and increasing gas pipeline diameters, at 89%.

A total of 6,306 production personnel are involved in preparing the gas infrastructure for the heating season. QazaqGaz Aimaq is responsible for 287,360 gas regulation and pressure-control units.

The Ministry of Energy said the preparations are aimed at ensuring stable, safe and uninterrupted gas supplies to consumers during peak winter demand.