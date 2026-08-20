Uzbekistan seeks S. Korean know-how to expand mandarin production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan intends to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture, with a particular focus on increasing mandarin production in collaboration with South Korea and applying the latter's expertise in cultivation, quality control, and exports.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Deputy Agriculture Minister Jamshid Abduzukhurov and representatives of the Jeju Agricultural Cooperative, the Korea Mandarin Exporters Association and South Korean company Sungshin L&P.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of agricultural cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea, as well as opportunities and priority areas for future collaboration.

''Particular attention was given to developing cooperation in fruit and vegetable production, expanding mandarin cultivation in Uzbekistan and studying South Korea’s experience in the sector,'' the ministry says.

South Korean representatives presented their experience in mandarin cultivation, quality control, sorting and packaging, marketing and export management.

The sides also exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable production potential, the range of agricultural products grown in the country and efforts to expand export opportunities.

''The exchange of experience in mandarin production, product quality, packaging, marketing and exports could create new opportunities for practical agricultural cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea,'' the Agriculture Ministry said.

The meeting also addressed ways to improve the marketing of agricultural products and their access to foreign markets, expand Uzbekistan’s export geography and increase the competitiveness of agricultural products.

Strengthening cooperation between producers and exporters was also identified as an important area for further work.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation aimed at developing new practical projects, expanding mutually beneficial partnerships and making more effective use of existing opportunities in the agricultural sector.

The cooperation could help Uzbekistan expand its citrus production base while improving value-chain practices from cultivation and post-harvest processing to marketing and international exports.