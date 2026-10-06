Azerbaijan plans 11 new power facilities in Zira by end-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Eleven new power generation facilities are planned to be built in the service area of the Electricity Supply and Distribution Authority in Zira by the end of 2026.

This was reflected in a report by Azerishig OJSC.

According to the report, five of the centers have already been fully installed and are ready for grid connection. The work aims to ensure a reliable, high-quality electricity supply for subscribers and to reduce energy losses.

As part of the reconstruction efforts, a new 250 kVA packaged transformer substation has been installed in the Khashakhuna Gardens residential area of Gala settlement. Work in the area includes laying 6 kV underground cable lines and 0.4 kV self-supporting insulated conductors, as well as replacing utility poles.

The electrical grid is also being reconstructed in several residential areas of Turkan settlement, where transformer substations of various capacities are being installed, and electricity meters are being replaced.

The project also covers the Pirallahi and Dubandi settlements. In Pirallahi, new SMS-enabled meters have been installed, and modern power supply facilities have been established.