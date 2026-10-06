Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expanding trade, investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The development of bilateral relations and the expansion of practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed during the meetings between a delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Overchuk, during the delegation's visit to Russia on October 5.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, the current state and development prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were also discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the meeting highlighted the importance of regular high-level contacts for the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of practical cooperation.

The parties reviewed issues regarding the development of cooperation in the trade, economic, and investment spheres. Prospects for cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics were also discussed.

The meeting reviewed the status of the implementation of high-level agreements, as well as decisions adopted during the 24th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, held in Zangilan on April 16, 2026.

Measures to increase mutual trade turnover and expand trade and economic ties were discussed. The importance of creating favorable conditions for the operations of business entities in both countries was emphasized.

Issues regarding the development of transport links and enhancing the efficiency of freight transportation between the two countries were also discussed. Opportunities for making greater use of the potential of the North-South International Transport Corridor were examined.

Furthermore, attention was paid to the operation of border crossing points and the improvement of procedures for the passage of cargo and vehicles through these points. The parties exchanged views on prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects of practical interest to both Azerbaijan and Russia. The importance of continuing efforts to further develop economic cooperation was emphasized.

The significance of maintaining regular contact between the relevant government agencies of both countries to ensure the timely review and resolution of practical issues across all areas of bilateral cooperation was noted.

At the conclusion of the meeting, readiness to continue joint work in areas of mutual interest was expressed.

The meeting took place in a constructive and business-like atmosphere.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev also met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, particularly regarding economic and trade cooperation, including in the industrial, energy, transport, and logistics sectors. At the same time, Shahin Mustafayev met with the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, Emin Agalarov, and the Chairman of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council, Alexey Repik.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the development of economic, trade, and investment relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.