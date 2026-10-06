Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan fiber-optic line set to launch in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is scheduled to launch in October 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting in Astana.

According to him, 390 kilometers of cable have already been laid along the route from the coast of Sumgayit, Azerbaijan, to the coast of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Madiyev also spoke about the implementation of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy approved by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Within the framework of the implementation of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy approved by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the QazTech platform has become the foundation of the digital ecosystem of public services. The integration of information systems planned for the current year has been completed by 92%," he said.

According to the deputy prime minister, the "Social Wallet" covers 3 million users and provides targeted social support. Artificial intelligence in the e-Otinish system has processed more than 3.2 million requests, while 51 services are available through eGov GPT.

"By the end of the year, we will increase their number to 150 of the most demanded services, which account for 80% of traffic. By 2028, we plan to increase the share of AI-powered services to 40%, and by 2029, reduce the time required to receive services by half," Madiyev said.

According to him, public service centers are being transformed into digital offices, where services can be obtained independently through terminals equipped with the eGov GPT digital assistant or with the help of a consultant. Five digital offices have been opened in four regions so far, while financing issues have been resolved in 10 regions.

The telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, signed a memorandum of strategic partnership on the project to lay a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea during an international forum in Astana in September 2022.

The project is being implemented as part of the broader Digital Silk Way initiative, which envisages the creation of a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.