Uzbekistan’s market services rise 16.7% to $67.8B in January-July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan’s market services reached 802.5 trillion soums (about $67.8 billion) in January-July 2026, increasing 16.7% from the same period a year earlier.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Growth in the services sector was recorded across all regions during the period, with Syrdarya region posting the fastest increase at 18.7% year on year.

It was followed by Navoi region, where the volume of market services grew 18.5%, and Jizzakh region, which recorded a 17.5% increase.

Services growth reached 17.4% in both Surkhandarya region and Tashkent city, while Andijan and Khorezm regions each recorded growth of 17.2%.

Kashkadarya and Samarkand regions posted growth of 16.8%, while Karakalpakstan recorded a 16.7% increase, matching the national growth rate.

The Tashkent region and Fergana region each recorded growth of 16.6%. Bukhara and Namangan regions posted increases of 16.5% each.

The data show that services activity expanded at a relatively consistent pace across Uzbekistan’s regions, with all regions included in the statistics recording growth of at least 16.5%.

According to Trend’s calculations, the 16.7% national growth means the volume of market services increased by approximately 114.9 trillion soums from an estimated 687.6 trillion soums (around $58.1 billion) in January-July 2025. Syrdarya’s 18.7% growth was 2 percentage points above the national rate, while Navoi’s 18.5% was 1.8 percentage points higher. The gap between the fastest and slowest regional growth rates was 2.2 percentage points, with Syrdarya at 18.7% and Bukhara and Namangan at 16.5%. The average growth rate across the 14 listed regions was approximately 17.1%, about 0.4 percentage points above the national rate.