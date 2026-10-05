Turkmenistan’s Ojar Aziýa, Afghan Sarwari discuss infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Representatives of Turkmenistan’s Ojar Aziýa and Afghanistan’s Sarwari Global discussed potential cooperation on construction and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan during a business meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by Turkmenistan’s TMT Consulting Group today.

The parties considered opportunities for joint work on construction projects aimed at developing infrastructure and creating modern facilities across Afghanistan.

According to Sultan Ahmad Sarwari, founder and chairman of Sarwari Global, combining the capabilities of the two companies could support the implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives in Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan’s OJAR AZIA is a private construction company established in 2008. The company operates across road construction, residential and industrial development, transport and logistics, utility infrastructure, construction-material production, and equipment and transport services. According to its website, OJAR AZIA has completed more than 40 projects, built over 500 kilometers of roads, and employs more than 800 people.

OJAR AZIA is also developing projects beyond conventional construction, including a flour-milling complex, a multifunctional livestock complex and a hotel complex with roadside infrastructure in Mary and Serhetabat. The company has identified the Serakhs-Mary-Serhetabat motorway as a key infrastructure project and has presented it at international business and investment events.