Georgia's medium-sized firms record $1,062 average monthly pay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Employees at Georgia's medium-sized businesses recorded an average monthly remuneration of 2,755.6 lari ($1,062.24) in 2025, the highest among the three enterprise-size categories, according to data released by Geostat.

Geostat reported average monthly remuneration of 2,755.6 lari ($1,062.24) at medium-sized businesses in 2025, compared with 2,497.3 lari ($962.53) at large businesses and 1,507.4 lari ($580.99) at small businesses. Total personnel costs across the business sector reached 22.3 billion lari ($8.6 billion), up 12.2% year-on-year, while the total number of employees increased by 3.2% to 827,200.

According to Trend's calculations, average monthly remuneration at medium-sized businesses was approximately 10.3% higher than at large businesses and 82.8% higher than at small businesses in 2025. Average remuneration at large businesses was approximately 65.7% higher than at small businesses.

Geostat's data show that large businesses employed 39.4% of the business sector's workforce, medium-sized businesses 19.7% and small businesses 40.9%. The remuneration figures therefore show differences across enterprise-size categories alongside differences in their respective shares of business-sector employment.

In 2025, the business sector’s total turnover reached 253.7 billion lari ($97.7 billion), while production value amounted to 99.9 billion lari ($38.5 billion). The average number of persons employed in the sector stood at approximately 899,000. Large enterprises continued to dominate turnover generation while accounting for a substantially smaller share of employment, a pattern consistent with quarterly data throughout the year.