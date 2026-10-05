Hong Kong’s BAOHUI, Turkmenistan’s Amatly Chozgut discuss IT cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Hong Kong-based BAOHUI and Turkmen company Amatly Chozgut have discussed cooperation in information technology, digital infrastructure and potential projects in Turkmenistan during a business meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmenistan’s TMT Consulting Group today.

According to the publication, the discussions focused on areas related to the implementation of modern IT technologies, development of digital infrastructure and the realization of prospective projects in the Turkmen market.

“Particular attention was paid to the exchange of experience, technological expertise, and the search for new formats of long-term partnership,” the press release noted.

BAOHUI and Amatly Chozgut expressed interest in continuing their professional dialogue and considering specific joint initiatives, according to the press release.

For reference, Amatly Chozgut is a Turkmen IT company involved in the development and implementation of digital and technology solutions. The company has recently expanded its focus toward IT infrastructure and local production, including through an agreement signed with South Korea’s S&T System Inc. in September 2026 to establish the Ýerli Tor joint venture. The planned enterprise will produce servers, data storage systems and network equipment in Turkmenistan, with the Korean side providing technology transfer and technical expertise.

The project is intended to cover equipment assembly, configuration, testing, software integration and quality control, while also increasing localization and developing national engineering expertise. Amatly Chozgut has also been represented in discussions on the further development of Turkmenistan’s digital economy, including at international forums focused on investment and technology.