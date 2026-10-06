Kazakhstan plans 186 MW of data center capacity in 2027

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kazakhstan plans to commission data centers with a total capacity of 186 megawatts in 2027, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting.

According to the government's press service, another 109 megawatts of data center capacity is planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2028, Madiyev said.

Kazakhstan is also developing a Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz with a capacity of at least 1 gigawatt. Land has been allocated for the project, an operator has been selected and engineering infrastructure has been provided, including electricity from the Ekibastuz GRES-1 power plant. Construction of the first facilities has begun.

"In 2027, we plan to commission data centers with a total capacity of 186 megawatts, and in the second quarter of 2028 - another 109 megawatts. A package of agreements worth $10 billion has been signed with Firebird AI, and more than 20 international technology companies and investors have expressed interest in the project," Madiyev reported.

The deputy prime minister also said that two plants are being built in Astana and Almaty as part of the development of robotics and Physical AI, with completion scheduled for next year.

Kazakhstan is also developing unmanned systems and the low-altitude economy.

"Pilot unmanned taxi services are underway in Astana, Almaty and Kosshy, while drone delivery has been launched as a pilot project in Almaty. Commercial rides and expanded drone delivery are planned for 2027, while commercial air taxi flights are planned for 2028. At every stage, the priority is safety and infrastructure readiness," Madiyev said.

In the satellite systems sector, two KazSat satellites provide communications services, generating revenues of 72 billion tenge ($158.25 million). Kazakhstan plans to develop KazSat-3R by 2029.

In the Earth remote sensing sector, three satellites are currently in operation. The economic effect of space monitoring over five years amounted to 977 billion tenge ($2.15 billion).

Six new satellites are planned to be developed, with exports worth $70 million, while Kazakhstan plans to join an international satellite constellation of 14 satellites by 2030.

The exchange rate used is $1 = 454.98 tenge.