BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in migration during a meeting between officials in Ankara, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

Turkmen Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishanguliyev met with Muhammet Selami Yazıcı, head of the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management under the Ministry of Interior.

The two sides reviewed current migration-related cooperation, exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular working contacts between their respective agencies.

They also discussed cooperation within international organizations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye established diplomatic relations shortly after Turkmenistan gained independence. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan, on October 27, 1991, and opened its embassy in Ashgabat in February 1992. The countries cooperate in the political, economic, cultural and educational spheres, while Türkiye supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

Economic ties remain an important component of bilateral relations. According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $2.2 billion in 2025, comprising $1.3 billion in Turkish exports to Turkmenistan and $860 million in imports from Turkmenistan. The presidents of the two countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion in the near term.

Turkish companies have also been active in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sectors. Since Turkmenistan gained independence, they have completed more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion.