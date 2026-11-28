BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan exported 95.075 million kWh of electricity to Russia from January through September 2026, earning a total of $4.027 million.

According to Trend's calculations based on a report from the State Statistics Committee, the value of electricity exports to Russia increased by $429,000, or 11.9%, compared to the same period in 2025. Export volumes also rose by 12.467 million kWh, or 15.1%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 58.578 million kWh of electricity from Russia during the first nine months of 2026, worth $2.270 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the value of these imports decreased by $149,000, or 6.2%, while their volume fell by 9.830 million kWh, or 14.4%.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 341.135 million kWh of electricity to Russia, Georgia and Iran from January through September 2026, with a total value of $17.603 million. Compared to the same period in 2025, the value of these exports fell by $36.234 million, or approximately 3.1 times, while their volume decreased by 599.357 million kWh, or approximately 2.8 times.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 161.042 million kWh of electricity from these three countries, worth $7.886 million. Compared to the same period last year, the value of imports increased by $1.966 million, or 33.2%, while their volume rose by 26.508 million kWh, or 19.7%.

According to the latest data from the State Statistics Committee, the electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector in Azerbaijan produced goods and provided services worth 2.627 billion manat ($1.55 billion) from January through September 2026.

During this period, total electricity production amounted to 20.03 billion kWh, down 2.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of electricity generation, producing 15.170 billion kWh during the reporting period, a decrease of 9.5% year-over-year.

The highest growth was recorded at wind power plants, which generated 841.3 million kWh of electricity, 27.1 times the amount recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity production at solar power plants also continued to grow. From January through September, these plants generated 533.2 million kWh, up 10.1% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, power plants fueled by biomass and waste incineration generated 168.2 million kWh of electricity, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Electricity generation from hydropower sources also increased.

Production figures for the water supply, wastewater treatment and waste management sector were also released. From January through September 2026, this sector produced goods and provided services worth 511.5 million manat ($300.88 million).

During the reporting period, the volume of water treated and distributed totaled 506.4 million cubic meters, up 4.8% compared to the same period last year.