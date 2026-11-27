BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Turkmenistan and China have exchanged views on regional and international developments, while discussing prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, energy and transport, the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and China's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin in Ashgabat.

According to the ministry, the sides highlighted the high level of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in trade and economic affairs, energy, transport and other areas, as well as implementing agreements reached between the two countries.

Notably, China has been Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner and its main destination for natural gas exports for more than a decade. The two countries’ economic relationship is anchored by the China-Central Asia gas pipeline system, comprising three operating lines that transport Turkmen gas through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to China. According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral trade reached $10.05 billion in 2025, with Chinese exports to Turkmenistan totaling $1.6 billion and imports reaching $8.45 billion.

Natural gas remains the dominant component of Turkmenistan’s exports to China. Chinese customs data show that China imported $8.41 billion worth of Turkmen natural gas in 2025, accounting for almost the entire value of Turkmenistan’s exports to the Chinese market. The existing three pipeline lines have a combined annual capacity of around 55 billion cubic meters, while the planned Line D is intended to increase Turkmenistan’s export capacity to China.

At the same time, both sides have signaled an interest in broadening economic ties beyond hydrocarbons. During a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in June 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for deeper natural gas cooperation alongside expanded cooperation in non-resource sectors, optimization of the trade structure and greater regional connectivity.