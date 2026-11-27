BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Seaport and Maritime Merchant Fleet CJSC have signed a memorandum with Türkiye's USS Denizcilik ve Lojistik to expand cooperation in port infrastructure, maritime logistics and ship repair.

According to the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan, the document was signed on the sidelines of the International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development 2026 (ITTC 2026) and Turkmentel 2026 forums in Ashgabat.

The tripartite memorandum provides for cooperation in developing port infrastructure, improving logistics services, making more efficient use of the maritime fleet and expanding ship repair activities.

The document was signed by the heads of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and Maritime Merchant Fleet CJSC.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to improving the efficiency of transport and transit operations in the Caspian region, creating new business opportunities and strengthening mutually beneficial ties, the report added.

Meanwhile, Turkmenbashi International Seaport is Turkmenistan’s largest maritime hub on the Caspian Sea and a strategic logistics center linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. Modernized in recent years, the port includes ferry, passenger, and cargo terminals, as well as facilities for container handling and bulk shipments.

The port plays a growing role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), facilitating multimodal cargo flows between Asia and Europe. Its infrastructure enables integration with rail and road networks.