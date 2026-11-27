BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed agreements worth $200 million to support the private sector in Uzbekistan in 2026 and plans to increase the total to $300 million by the end of the year, according to the bank.

The announcement followed a meeting between EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov in Tashkent. The parties discussed expanding investment cooperation, digitalizing public administration, supporting exports and financing industrial development.

The EDB is also considering 10 potential projects in Uzbekistan with a combined investment value exceeding $1 billion, according to the bank.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a memorandum of understanding on implementing the ministry's AI Cluster project. Under the agreement, the EDB will provide technical assistance to develop digital infrastructure and introduce artificial intelligence solutions to support investment projects.

The initial phase will involve upgrading the ministry's computing infrastructure and developing an internal AI platform to monitor investment projects. The second phase envisages creating an integrated digital ecosystem for the ministry, including an external platform for entrepreneurs, exporters and investors.

The platforms are expected to improve data analysis, accelerate information processing and strengthen coordination among government agencies.

The parties also discussed export financing, with the EDB considering providing up to $200 million to support Uzbekistan's export activities.

Further discussions covered financing industrial and investment projects through debt, equity and syndicated financing instruments, as well as public-private partnership mechanisms.

"Uzbekistan is the EDB's third-largest shareholder, and we intend to steadily expand our work in the country. In 2027, we plan to provide at least $500 million in project financing and build an investment portfolio that could reach nearly $3 billion by 2031," Podguzov said.

He added that the bank's priorities would include mobilizing private and international capital, expanding non-sovereign financing and supporting projects that contribute to the technological modernization of Uzbekistan's economy.

During the visit, the EDB also signed memoranda of cooperation with JSC Uzbekistan Airports and the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company (AUIC). The agreements aim to strengthen investment cooperation and expand financing opportunities for joint projects.