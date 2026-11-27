BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. British energy company bp and Spanish utility Iberdrola have started operations at their 25-megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant at bp’s Castellón refinery in Spain, bp said on November 27.

The facility, developed by Castellón Green Hydrogen S.L., a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies and operated by bp, is currently the largest operational green hydrogen plant in Spain. It is expected to produce around 2,800 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

Iberdrola supplies the plant with 170 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity per year from its Spanish wind and solar farms under a power purchase agreement.

“Hydrogen is an essential part of the refining process at Castellón. Replacing some of the grey hydrogen used today with green hydrogen is expected to avoid around 23,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year and help lower the refinery's carbon costs,” the company said.

The initiative, in which the Instituto Tecnológico de la Energía (ITE) is a participant, has received 15 million euros under incentive programmes supporting innovation and knowledge across the renewable hydrogen value chain. The programs are managed by Spain’s Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) and funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU programme as part of Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The Castellón refinery processes around 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is integrated with bp’s wider business, including global sourcing and trading, refining, distribution and supply to customers.

bp has around 700 bp-branded retail sites in Spain and supplies aviation fuel to airports across the country. The Castellón refinery processes around 110,000 barrels of crude a day and is integrated with bp's wider business, from global sourcing and trading through to refining, distribution and supply to customers. The Castellón refinery’s integration with bp's supply, trading and shipping activities helps connect it with global feedstock markets and customer demand.