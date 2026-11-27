BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan plans to revise its National Water Strategy through 2040 to bring it into line with the new Water Code and improve coordination among government agencies in monitoring the country's water resources, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The issues were discussed at the fourth meeting of the National Council on Water and Land Resources under the President of Kyrgyzstan, chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev in Bishkek on November 27, 2026.

During the meeting, participants proposed updating certain provisions of the National Water Strategy to reflect changes in the country's legal and institutional framework following the adoption of the new Water Code. The revision is aimed at establishing a unified and effective system for water resource management.

The second issue concerned improving the monitoring of water resources to obtain more accurate data on available water reserves, consumption and losses, as well as changes in water quality and quantity.

In this regard, participants proposed drafting a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on coordinating the activities of government agencies involved in water resource monitoring.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that water resources are a strategic national asset underpinning economic development, food security and energy security. He also noted that public investment in the water management sector had increased significantly.

The prime minister stressed that the effectiveness of measures in this area should be assessed through concrete results, including expanding irrigated agricultural land, reducing water losses, increasing agricultural production and raising farmers' incomes.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev issued instructions to relevant government agencies to improve the management and efficient use of water and land resources.