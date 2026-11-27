BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. On November 26–27, 2026, a bilateral roundtable discussion was held in the Armenian town of Dilijan within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative, bringing together representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society.

The information was confirmed in a Friday statement by the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform.

The meeting gathered approximately 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media outlets, and analytical and expert communities from the two countries. This was the fifth meeting of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative.

Over the course of the two-day event, a series of meetings and discussions took place. Participants addressed the peace agenda endorsed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit, opportunities to strengthen and institutionalize the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process, as well as possible measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.

Participants exchanged views on opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus, and humanitarian issues. The agenda also included engagement with young people, education, and the establishment of direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

Participants of the fifth roundtable discussion of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan. During the meetings, participants had the opportunity to address questions to the officials, followed by an exchange of views and perspectives.

The meeting also included work in a committee-based format. Within their respective committees, participants discussed existing challenges in relevant fields and explored further opportunities for cooperation.

The committees were as follows:

Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Humanitarian and Social Affairs Environmental Issues Media Education, Public Narratives, and Engagement with Young People Political and Geopolitical Issues

This meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives marked another step towards strengthening direct dialogue, mutual trust, and long-term cooperation between the two societies, reaffirming the importance of continuing constructive dialogue around the peace agenda.

The “Peace Bridge” Initiative will continue its work to further strengthen cooperation.

The list of participants is provided below:

Members of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative (Armenia)

Areg Kochinyan – Armenian Council, President Naira Sultanyan – Democracy Development Foundation, Director Narek Minasyan – Armenian Council, Expert Samvel Meliksetyan – Armenian Council, Expert Boris Navasardyan – Yerevan Press Club, Honorary President (Remote / Online)

Representatives of Armenian Civil Society

Alen Amirkhanyan – Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Director Harutyun Alpetyan – Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Program Director and Lecturer, Waste Management Expert Armen Shahbazyan – World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), GOPA Consulting Group, Sustainable Development Specialist, Protected areas, Biodiversity Benyamin Zakaryan – “GEOINFO” LLC Research Center, Water Resources Specialist, Hydrologist Sos Khachikyan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center, Economist Ashot Markosyan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Expert, Economist Levon Barkhudaryan – Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Researcher, Economist Karen Sargsyan – International Scientific-Educational Center of NAS RA, Management Expert, Economist Eviya Hovhannisyan – Independent Expert, Researcher (Infrastructure) Vazgen Karapetyan – Eurasia Partnership Foundation, Deputy Director Tatev Danielyan – Public Television of Armenia, Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs, TV Host Nelly Rafayelyan – Media Initiative Center, journalist Eleonora Sargsyan – Armenian Council, Expert Mariam Khalatyan – Socioscope Research Center, Sociologist Tigran Amiryan – Laboratory of Cultural and Social Narratives NGO, President Satenik Mkrtchyan – NCEDI Foundation, Education Specialist Robert Ghevondyan – Armenian Council, Expert Armen Petrosyan – Orbeli Research Center, Regional Affairs Expert Edgar Vardanyan – Armenian Council, Expert Lusine Kharatyan – Writer and Cultural Anthropologist Arpi Harutyunyan — Democracy Development Foundation, Justice and Human Rights Portfolio Manager Ashot Melikyan – Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech, Chairman Sargis Harutyunyan – Yerevan Press Club, Program Manager Anna Gevorgyan – Center for Civilization and Cultural Studies, Researcher Nelly Minasyan — Institute of Armenian Studies, Yerevan State University, Ph. D in History, Associate Professor, Turkologist Elina Khachatryan — Peace Dialogue NGO, President

Members of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative (Azerbaijan)

Farhad Mammadov –Centre for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Center for Studies of the South Caucasus, Director Rusif Huseynov –Topchubashov Center, Co-founder and director Kamala Mammadova –1news.az News Portal, Editor-in-Chief Ramil Iskandarli –Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Chairman of Board Fuad Abdullayev – Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Leading advisor

Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society