BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A plot of state-owned land in Gizildash settlement, Garadagh district, Baku, has been designated as an area for renewable energy development to accommodate the construction of a 70 MW wind power plant.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the relevant decision.

Under the decision, a total of 8.787 hectares of state-owned land has been designated for the project. The plot comprises 7.6154 hectares of agricultural land and 1.1716 hectares classified for industrial, transport, communications, defense and other purposes.

The Ministry of Energy is required to organize the selection of an electricity producer for the designated renewable energy area in accordance with the Rules for the Selection of an Electricity Producer in a Renewable Energy Area.

From the date the decision enters into force (November 27, 2026), a construction permit for the wind power plant on the designated 8.787-hectare plot must be obtained in accordance with Azerbaijan's Urban Planning and Construction Code and within the timeframe stipulated in Article 6.7 of the Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Generation.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture must notify the Cabinet of Ministers within three days of the date on which the construction permit is issued or, if no permit is issued within the prescribed timeframe, within three days of the expiry of that timeframe.

The decision designating a plot of land (or a water body) as an area for renewable energy development must specify a period of no more than two years within which a construction permit for a power plant intended to generate electricity must be obtained in accordance with Azerbaijan's Urban Planning and Construction Code. This period may be extended by up to one year by the body designated by the relevant executive authority, following a substantiated request from the body designated by the relevant executive authority.