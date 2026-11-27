BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has highly commended Azerbaijan's proposals on intellectual property and artificial intelligence (AI), the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Global Forum on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence, organized by WIPO, was held in Geneva on November 9–10, 2026.

According to the agency, the forum brought together intellectual property and innovation leaders from various countries, prominent scholars and experts from leading universities worldwide, representatives of international civil society organizations, and senior executives of international technology companies at the forefront of AI development.

Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov addressed the forum online on November 10.

At the outset, Imanov thanked WIPO for organizing this important international dialogue on the interaction between artificial intelligence and intellectual property.

In his remarks, Imanov stressed that AI development is one of Azerbaijan's strategic state policy priorities. He noted that the special attention paid to this area by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev underpins the country's efforts to accelerate digital transformation, introduce advanced technologies and build an AI ecosystem.

In this context, he highlighted the adoption of Azerbaijan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028 and the establishment of the Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. These initiatives demonstrate the importance attached at the highest level to coordinating state policy on digital development and AI and strengthening the institutional mechanisms in this area.

The agency chairman also addressed key issues at the intersection of intellectual property and AI. He examined the impact of generative AI on the nature of creative activity and traditional legal concepts, the philosophical, legal and practical aspects of AI legal personality, and the legal protection of intellectual outputs generated by AI.

Imanov put forward proposals on the gradual determination of AI's legal personality; introducing a special 25–30-year legal protection regime for works autonomously generated by AI; ensuring fair compensation for copyright holders whose protected works are used to train AI systems; establishing a compulsory licensing mechanism designed to support human creativity; and developing a dedicated international protocol governing the legal status of AI-generated content.

He also stressed the importance of establishing new legal mechanisms in response to technological progress while maintaining human oversight of artificial intelligence. Further details of his address are available here.

It is particularly noteworthy that, although the forum regulations allocated three minutes for each speaker, the organizers granted Imanov 10 minutes to deliver his address at their invitation.

His speech on contemporary intellectual property and AI issues was closely followed and highly appreciated by forum participants.

In this regard, WIPO Director General Daren Tang sent a letter of appreciation to Imanov.

In the letter, Tang said he was particularly pleased with Azerbaijan's active participation in the discussions and its contribution of perspectives and practical proposals on the evolving relationship between AI and intellectual property.

"Such active engagement by our Member States is important as we work together to ensure that the international intellectual property system continues to respond effectively to rapid technological change," the letter said.