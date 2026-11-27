BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A paper bag manufacturing facility totaling over 40 million manat ($23.5 million) will be established in Azerbaijan, Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, the project for the production of kraft-paper bags with multi-layer valves will be implemented by Aztech Packing LLC, a new resident of Sumgayit Industrial Park, which is managed by the agency.

Within the framework of the project, the production of multi-ply valved kraft paper sacks will be established within the Industrial Park. The project aims for an annual production capacity of 110 million sacks.

Established by a decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 21, 2011, the Sumgayit Industrial Park aims to create favorable conditions for competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship, promote the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and increase employment in industry.

The industrial park currently covers 640 hectares and is the largest of its kind in the South Caucasus. It has 46 registered residents, who have invested more than 5.6 billion manat ($3.29 billion) in the park to date and created over 6,400 jobs.