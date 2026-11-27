BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan has signed memorandums of cooperation with Chinese and Turkish partners to develop tourism infrastructure, prepare destination master plans and attract international investment at the CAEx Exhibition Center during the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, "Tourism on the Silk Road" on November 27.

According to Uzbekistan's Tourism Commitee, the Uzbek side signed the documents with Zhang Xiaoli, vice president of the China Tourism Association, and Tülay Hatırnaz, a representative of Turkish branch of Arup company responsible for its operations in Asian countries.

The memorandums provide for cooperation in the integrated development of tourism destinations and the preparation of master plans in line with international standards.

Moreover, the parties plan to work together to attract international experts and investors, secure grant funding and obtain technical assistance for tourism infrastructure projects.

As part of the cooperation, Uzbek representatives are expected to make working visits to China and Türkiye to study tourism destinations and the work of project offices responsible for developing master plans.

The agreements also envisage professional training for specialists and the exchange of experience in tourism planning and infrastructure development.

The 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, held under the theme "Tourism on the Silk Road," brings together representatives of the tourism industry, government agencies, international organizations and businesses to discuss sector development, promote tourism products and establish new partnerships. The event also serves as a platform for presenting investment opportunities and expanding international cooperation in tourism.