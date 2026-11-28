BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Iran's Homa gas gathering center is ready to contribute to the country's gas supply, according to Mazyar Khorshedinia, an official at the South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company, the Ministry of Petroleum reported.

"The Homa gas field produces 10 million cubic meters of gas per day. The gas extracted from this field is transported to the Homa gas gathering center," he said.

Khorshedinia added that 23 wells are currently operational at the Homa gas field. The extracted gas is transported to the gathering center through a 6-inch pipeline and, after collection, is sent to the next gas processing facility through a 24-inch pipeline, followed by a 26-inch one.

The company official said that the necessary maintenance work at the Homa gas field had been completed on time ahead of the winter months.

"At the insistence of Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, all maintenance work at the Homa gas field and gathering center is being carried out by startup companies as part of their operations. So far, no problems have been reported as a result of the startups' activities," he said.

The Homa gas field is located in southern Iran, near the city of Khonj in Fars Province.

According to information provided to Trend by Iran's South Zagros Oil Zones Company, four gas fields - Tabnak, Homa, Shanol and Varavi - are producing gas in Iran's Parsian operational area. The area has a total production capacity of 76 million cubic meters of gas and 25,600 barrels of gas condensate per day.

Gas consumption in Iran rises sharply during the winter months, leading to certain restrictions on gas supply.