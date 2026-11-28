BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani national team delivered a successful performance at the European Deaf Championships held in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia.

According to the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, the national team, represented by six athletes in Greco-Roman wrestling, won a total of six medals: three silver and three bronze.

In the senior competition, Kenan Allahverdiyev (60 kg) and Tuncay Ibrahimzade (77 kg) won silver medals, while Murad Jafarov (55 kg) claimed bronze.

Jahyun Isazadeh also delivered a successful performance in two age categories. He won bronze in the 60 kg weight category among juniors and in the 63 kg category among seniors. Islam Rzayev (130 kg) claimed silver in the junior competition.

Thus, Azerbaijani athletes concluded the European Championships with three silver and three bronze medals.