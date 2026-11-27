Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on November 27.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations and prospects for their further development.

The sides also highlighted the importance of cooperation within international organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They welcomed the participation of Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Baku on October 15, 2026.

During the meeting, the Qatari delegation was also briefed on Azerbaijan's priorities for its 2027 chairmanship of the OIC and the OIC Summit scheduled to take place in Baku.

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and other regions, regional and international security issues, and other matters of mutual interest.

A further round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Qatar was also held on the same day.

The consultations were led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The discussions covered various aspects of bilateral relations, including opportunities to expand cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres.