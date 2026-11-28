BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The next meeting of the Strategic, Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Pact will be held in Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters this following the second meeting of the alliance's body, which was held in Islamabad.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, three meetings have been held within the framework of the alliance to date: one extraordinary meeting and two regular meetings.

He noted that decisions had previously been made regarding the establishment of the organization's secretariat and a joint military headquarters. At the latest meeting, most of these decisions were approved, while several issues were included in the agenda of the committee's next meeting, which will take place in Türkiye.

On November 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ratified the Mecca Mutual Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. The agreement provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an external armed attack against any of the parties.