BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan's banking sector is expected to maintain loan growth of more than 10% in 2027, although lending expansion is likely to moderate amid tighter regulations on retail lending, according to Fitch Ratings.

"Fitch Ratings’ sector outlook for CIS+ banks is ‘neutral’ for 2027, with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on ‘improving’ outlooks. This reflects robust regional growth, broadly stable policy rates and local currencies, and favourable operating conditions. Kazakhstan’s ‘improving’ outlook is driven by greater lending opportunities and by profitability recovering towards previous high levels. Uzbekistan’s ‘improving’ outlook is underpinned by gradually strengthening financial profile metrics as banks work through legacy problem loans and supervision strengthens."

Fitch expects lending growth in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to moderate but remain above 10%, while Kazakhstan's lending growth is forecast to increase to around 15%, supported by monetary easing and state-backed corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing.

"Impaired loans ratios are likely to be little changed, stabilising in Ukraine, although they will decline slightly in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan’s state-owned banks will continue to reserve and write off legacy policy-related problem loans, gradually reducing asset-quality risks. Stage 2 loans remain high, particularly at state-owned banks, but additional provisioning should be manageable."

The rating agency expects profitability in Uzbek and Kazakh banks to improve gradually, supported by lower funding costs and contained risk costs, which will strengthen their internal capital generation.

"In Uzbekistan, strong deposit growth, stable local-currency conditions and continued de-dollarisation should reduce liquidity and foreign-currency risks. Fitch forecasts the sector loans-to-deposits ratio will fall, although state-owned banks will remain reliant on government and external wholesale funding. Preparations for privatising selected state-owned banks should help improve governance, risk controls and commercial strategy."

Fitch also expects capital, funding and liquidity conditions across the CIS+ banking sector to remain adequate.

"Elevated geopolitical risks and commodity-price volatility could affect growth, asset quality or liquidity, but trade diversification, compliance and resilient profitability should mitigate these risks."