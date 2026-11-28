Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Brazil discussed ways to expand political dialogue, trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as strengthen ties in tourism and cultural exchanges, during a phone conversation between their foreign ministers on November 27.

According to Uzbek FM Saidov's Telegram channel, the minister discussed opportunities to advance bilateral relations and identify new areas for cooperation with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira

The ministers reviewed the outcomes of a roundtable held in May 2026 during Vieira's visit to Uzbekistan, which brought together representatives of both countries' business communities.

Saidov emphasized the importance of building on the contacts established between Uzbek and Brazilian companies and turning them into concrete joint projects. The sides also discussed ways to encourage greater business engagement and expand trade and investment opportunities.

They also addressed cooperation in tourism, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges, identifying these areas as additional opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on prospects for cooperation within BRICS, the United Nations and other international organizations. They discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events and the need to maintain coordination on issues of mutual interest.