BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The price of Azerbaijan's “Azeri Light” crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta fell by $1.37, or 1.33%, compared to the previous figure, dropping to $101.40 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $1.37, or 1.4%, to $96.64 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude oil fell by $2.24, or 3.08%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $70.44 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent also declined, dropping by $1.53, or 1.57%, compared to the previous figure, to $99.09 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to Trading Economics, crude oil prices fell to around $83 per barrel on Friday, completely erasing the week's gains.

“As a result, oil prices are heading for their fourth consecutive weekly decline. This is because expectations of rising market supply and continued stability in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are outweighing growing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that oil supply will exceed demand in the current quarter of this year due to the resumption of oil shipments from Gulf countries.

According to data from vessel-tracking company Vortexa, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has remained stable so far.

Nevertheless, the escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure and oil tankers in the Middle East continues to heighten concerns about potential supply disruptions.

At the same time, traders are focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, at which the alliance is expected to discuss its oil production strategy for 2027.

According to reports, amid disagreements over production capacity, member countries are considering maintaining current production quotas through January,” the report notes.