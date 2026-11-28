BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Turkish company Anadolu have discussed increasing local production, expanding supplier partnerships and introducing advanced technologies at SamAuto, at a meeting in Tashkent on November 28, according to the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between agency Director Bakhtiyor Khaydarov and representatives of Anadolu.

The discussions focused on increasing the share of locally produced components at SamAuto, strengthening cooperation with domestic suppliers and introducing advanced technologies into manufacturing processes.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on developing research and development (R&D) activities, improving the capabilities of local suppliers and establishing mechanisms for more efficient joint use of existing industrial production facilities.

Particular attention was given to public procurement practices, including the use of total cost of ownership (TCO) assessments and methods for evaluating the level of localization in manufactured products.

Moreover, the participants discussed opportunities to study Türkiye's experience in automotive manufacturing, research and development, and public procurement.

Another area of potential cooperation involves attracting leading manufacturers of industrial equipment to Uzbekistan to support the modernization of production facilities and strengthen local manufacturing capabilities.