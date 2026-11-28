BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and the United States discussed expanding bilateral trade, attracting new investment and advancing joint projects in priority economic sectors during a meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick on November 27.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the discussions focused on strengthening trade, economic and investment ties, as well as increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

Particular attention was given to promoting joint investment projects in key sectors of Uzbekistan's economy and expanding practical cooperation with leading US companies.

The sides also exchanged views on opportunities to introduce new initiatives and strengthen engagement between businesses in both countries. They discussed ways to translate existing contacts into practical projects and expand the participation of American companies in Uzbekistan's investment activities.

Cooperation with US businesses remains an important component of Uzbekistan's efforts to attract foreign investment, introduce advanced technologies and diversify its industrial base.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the broader prospects for developing economic relations between Tashkent and Washington, with an emphasis on identifying new areas of mutual interest and increasing commercial engagement.

The two sides reaffirmed their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation and advancing investment initiatives in priority sectors.