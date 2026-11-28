BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Japan's Sojitz Corporation have discussed the implementation of investment projects worth $4.5 billion, as well as plans to expand their pipeline of prospective projects by an additional $3.3 billion, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were discussed at a meeting on November 27 between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Taro Okamura, Sojitz's executive officer for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

The discussions focused on several major projects in Uzbekistan's energy, transport and healthcare sectors. These include the construction of the New Tashkent International Airport, a 1,000-megawatt wind power plant in the Navoi region, and the commissioning of a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in the Syrdarya region.

The parties also reviewed plans to establish an 800-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Samarkand, which is expected to expand the region's healthcare infrastructure.

In addition to the existing project portfolio, the sides explored opportunities for new investments in critical minerals and uranium mining, the modernization of gas compressor stations, the mining and gas chemical industries, and poultry production.

Sojitz Corporation is a Japanese general trading and investment company headquartered in Tokyo. Its business activities span the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure, energy, metals and mineral resources, chemicals, consumer industries, and agricultural products sectors. The company operates through a global network of subsidiaries and affiliates, supporting international trade, investment, and project development.

The meeting also addressed further steps to advance the projects and expand investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Sojitz.