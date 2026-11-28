BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Turkish company Maksut Konyar Holding have discussed potential cooperation on road and bridge construction, infrastructure development, and major healthcare projects under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

The issues were discussed at a meeting on November 27 between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Maksut Konyar, CEO of Maksut Konyar Holding, according to the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The sides reviewed opportunities for the Turkish company to participate in investment projects in Uzbekistan's construction and infrastructure sectors, focusing on road and bridge construction and PPP-based initiatives.

They also discussed the company's experience in infrastructure development and construction in connection with its potential participation in projects under the EPC+F model, which combines engineering, procurement, construction, and financing.

According to the company's website, its previous infrastructure projects include the construction of Turkmenbashi Airport in Turkmenistan, Mardin Airport in Türkiye, and Tikrit International Airport in Iraq.

The parties also explored the possibility of involving Maksut Konyar Holding in the construction of major healthcare facilities across Uzbekistan's regions. Such projects could contribute to regional infrastructure development and expand access to modern healthcare facilities.

The meeting also addressed the company's potential role in Uzbekistan's ongoing investment and infrastructure development plans.